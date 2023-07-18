FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim from a Wednesday shooting has been identified as a 59-year-old Fayetteville woman.

Barbara Mitchell Adair was shot near the 500 block of Mammoth Drive in Fayetteville. She died from her injuries on Saturday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Homicide Unit has assumed this investigation. Investigators said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Around 2:48 p.m., Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies were responding to a child custody matter when they received a call about shots being fired en route, authorities said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this Homicide Investigation should contact Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ Information may be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.