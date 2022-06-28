FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A father-and-son duo will be awarded the Carnegie Medal for their heroism during a house fire.

Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said on April 11, 2021, 88-year-old a fire broke out near the back of Russell D. Cox’s home. His neighbors Anthony Peterkin, 52, a training technician, and his son, Jaden DeShawn Peterkin, a 17-year-old high school student, ran through Cox’s attached garage to enter the home.

The Commission said Anthony walked into the kitchen that was engulfed in flames. Anthony crawled to Cox was laying on the kitchen floor. He dragged Cox toward the garage door where Jaden helped him.

The father and son placed Cox on a small rug and dragged him from the home, according to the commission.

Cox reportedly sustained smoke inhalation and serious burns to his legs and back. He died the next day.

Anthony was hospitalized for two days for smoke inhalation and later recovered. Jaden experienced an irritated throat from the smoke was examined at a hospital. He also recovered.

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to people in the U.S. and Canada who “risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others.” The Commission said they have awarded more than 10,000 people with the Carnegie Medal since its inception in 1904.

Recipients of the award or their survivors receive a financial grant. Almost $44 million has been given

in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission said.

The Commission said other recipients this round include “a retired NFL defensive end who entered a burning semi-truck to save its driver, a man who removed his prosthetic lower leg before entering 50-degree water to pull a man from a submerging SUV, and a business owner who drowned attempting to save a woman in what witnesses described as impossible conditions.”