FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center held a community Stand Down event for four hours on Thursday.

Stand Down is a free, one-stop resource for veterans experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness. Health screenings, employment assistance and housing assistance were available at no cost.

The Stand Down, sponsored in part by the Fayetteville-Cumberland County’s Economic and Community Development Department, is a way to recognize and support vulnerable members of our community.

According to Veterans Empowering Veterans, in 2021 there was a 10 percent increase in homeless veterans. Many are getting evicted.

Organizers of the event said there are government funds allocated to help veterans in need. However, what’s becoming a major issue is the lack of affordable homes for veterans in this rising housing market.

“Even if we can help them get to the housing, the rents are so high, they are not able to get in or sustain it,” Toyia Burgess with Health Care for Homeless Veteran’s said.

If you’re a veteran and need assistance, call 910-488-2120 ext. 7744.