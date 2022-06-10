ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man was arrested for drug possession, providing a false name and falsely reporting a kidnapping, the Roanoke Rapids Police announced on Friday.

On Thursday around 6:20 a.m., Officer J. Wind responded to the area of Highway 15 and Interstate-95 in regards to a suspected kidnapping. Officers made contact with a subject advising a female was kidnapped from the area.

Jonathan Toolin, 30. (Nash County Sheriff’s

Officers were able to get a description of the vehicle, the suspects and got the information out to local agencies.

Upon further investigation, Lieutenant J. Baggett received information that the sheriff’s office stopped the suspect vehicle on I-95 in Nash County with a female and two males inside.

After further investigation, officers learned the female was not being kidnapped and wanted to get away from the male subject that was reporting the crime.

Officers learned the male subject was providing false information about his identity.

Jonathan Toolin, 30, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct (fake name to officers), possession of drug paraphernalia, order of arrest from Fayetteville, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and false report to a police officer.

Toolin was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $3,500 bond. A court date is scheduled for June 16.