KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man wanted for murder in North Carolina has been arrested in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia, Antwon Jamal Davis, 20, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested around 12:30 Thursday afternoon in St. Albans by the CUFFED (Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division) Task Force.

The USMS for the SDWV says Davis was wanted in connection to a Feb. 23, 2022, shooting in in the 2600 block of Lindsay Road in the Rockfish community near Raeford that killed 18-year-old Joshua Crooks Jr., and injured an 18-year-old woman.

Davis is wanted out of Hoke County on charges of:

first-degree murder,

robbery with a dangerous weapon,

conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon,

shooting into an occupied dwelling,

felony conspiracy, and

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Davis is in jail awaiting extradition back to Hoke County.

The USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau also assisted in the investigation.