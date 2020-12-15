Fayetteville man arrested on murder charge in death of 4-year-old boy, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old boy, the Dunn police chief confirmed.

Jaquaris Lemont Hines, of Fayetteville, was charged in the case on Tuesday. He was booked in the Harnett County Jail, police said.

According to police, just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dunn police responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital to a deceased child, possibly involving child abuse.

Investigators went to the hospital and the Dunn Village Apartments on Sawyer Circle where the child lived and executed a search warrant and conducted a death investigation, authorities said.

Police have not said how the 4-year-old boy died.

Police said Hines was not the father of the child but a visitor in the home.