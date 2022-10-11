CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago.

On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.

Simmons is the second person charged in Harris’ death which happened in the West End area of the county.

Arrington Le’Trelle Fairley, 30, who was arrested in September 2021, is also charged with first-degree murder.

Simmons is being held at the county’s detention center without bond and is due in court Oct. 26.