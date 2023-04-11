SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged with rape following an incident last month in Southern Pines.

Southern Pines police said Tuesday that 25-year-old Alexander Allen Rowe faces charges of first-degree forcible rape and first-degree forcible sex offense.

He was being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond and is due April 27 in a Moore County courtroom.

Southern Pines police say they were called March 11 to investigate a report of a forced sexual assault the night before.

Police say the incident “was not a random act” and that Rowe and the accuser know each other.