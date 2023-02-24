RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old Fayetteville man wanted in a 2021 killing in Vass has been arrested.

Dennis Locklear Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the May 16, 2021, shooting death of Davion McQueen in the 100 block of Seagull Drive in Vass, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Locklear is the second person charged in the fatal shooting. Keshandre McLean was arrested and charged on May 17, 2021, with first-degree murder.

On Thursday, with assistance from the US Marshals, Locklear was taken into custody and taken to the Hoke County Detention Center. He was served the warrants and given no bond with a court date of March 6 at the Hoke County Courthouse.

Locklear is also charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information in regards to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Shipp at 910-875-5111.