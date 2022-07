FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Fayetteville.

Just after 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Blake Street near Sherman Drive. Police found an adult woman in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene, police confirmed.

Further information was not released.

