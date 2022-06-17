FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend will be jammed packed with Juneteenth events in Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville will kick off the weekend with a Juneteenth Jubilee at Festival Park on Saturday from noon until 9:30pm. Grammy nominee and Fayetteville native, Morray will be the headliner for the event.

Other performers include Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba, The Fatback Band, Reggie Codrington, and others. There will be multiple vendors and plenty of family fun activities. This event is free to the public.

The schedule of performances are:

1 p.m.- Reggie Codrington

3 p.m.- Diali Cissokho and Kaira Ba

5 p.m.- Fatback Band

7 p.m.- Amythyst Kiah

8:45 p.m.- Morray

Interludes are provided by DJ TommyGeeMixx.

On Sunday, there will be a Juneteenth Jubilee Brunch from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Studio 215. The Keynote speaker will be North Carolina Poet, Laureate Jaki Shelton Green. Tickets for lite-brunch are $25 and for full brunch it’s $50.

Also on Sunday, Magic 106.9 Radio Station will have a “Praise Party in the Park” event. This will be from noon until 6 p.m. at Festival Park. It’s a free public event. It will be hosted by Magic 106.9’s Alysse Stewart. Three-time Grammy winner and gospel artist, Donnie McClurkin will headline the event.

Also appearing on the Sweet Valley Ranch Dinosaur World stage will be:

First Missionary Baptist Church’s Pastor Joshua Haire as the Juneteenth Keynote Speaker

Senator Kirk DeViere First

Missionary Baptist Church Gospel Choir

Fayetteville’s 2021 NC Mother of the Year

Pastor Demetria Davis

Ms. B Spoken Word

Expressions of God Dance Ministry

Christ Worship Center Church Mime team

Zawadi African Dance & Drum team

Simon Temple AME Zion Gospel Choir & Praise Team,

Nikki Giovanni Worship

True Vine at Methodist University Gospel Choir

DJ Cass from Magic 106.9.

Organizers of the events say there will be a heavy security and police presence at the events.