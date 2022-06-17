FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A non-profit based out of Hope Mills has received a large donation aimed to increase youth involvement in baseball.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced the Woodpeckers Foundation and Community Leaders Program donated $10,000 to the TJ Robinson Life Center, a new multi-sport and fitness community center.

The goal is to remove financial barriers that would prevent youth from being learning about baseball and getting involved.

According to a release, the donation will allow youth to access free baseball equipment and will give them other opportunities to learn more about baseball.

It says funds will also be used to purchase batting cages and baseball equipment, including bats, gloves, helmets and a pitching machine.

The TJ Robinson Life Center works to provide youth with equal opportunities, regardless of socioeconomic status.

The donation is part of the Community Leaders Program, which supports youth sports and military incentives in the Fayetteville area, according to the release.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are also planning a free “Day of Play” at the TJ Robinson Life Center.

They say it will allow members to learn about baseball and participate in a skills clinic run by players of the Minor League Baseball team.

Click here to learn more about the Woodpeckers Foundation.