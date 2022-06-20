FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville State University’s Charles W. Chesnutt Library has announced its plans for a $20,000 grant.

It was awarded from the American Library Association (ALA) COVID Library Relief Fund, according to a release.

The university plans to use the grant to develop a technology lending program that would allow students to check out laptops for use both on and offsite.

University officials say the program will contribute to improved student success.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need for more mobile accessibility, according to the release.

It says institutions of higher education are expanding virtual and remote learning options and opportunities, creating a need for better technology and technological infrastructure.

“This funding is essential in helping the Chesnutt Library provide greater access to the technology and resources our students need to be successful,” says Monica Leach, the university’s provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “The library’s technology lending program is an important next step that I am sure our students will appreciate and benefit from greatly.”

The ALA COVID Library Relief Fund is supported by Acton Family Giving as part of its ongoing response to the pandemic, according to the release.

It says the Chesnutt Library is among 77 total libraries awarded more than $1.5 million by the association’s library relief fund.

It’s one of the largest non-federal grant opportunities for libraries.

FSU’s library is one of only three grantees in North Carolina.

The Roanoke Rapids Public Library and the Granville County Library System also received $20,000 grants from the fund to support library services and operations, according to ALA’s website.

It says grantees include academic, correctional, public, school, and tribal libraries from 32 states and Puerto Rico.