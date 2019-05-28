Fayetteville teen charged with Robeson County woman's murder Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ronchelle Lewis (Robeson County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville teen is in custody Tuesday morning in connection with a murder in Robeson County and multiple crimes in Cumberland County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Ronchelle Lewis, 18, was wanted in connection with a murder that occurred Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

According to officials, deputies responded to the 17400-block of N.C. Highway 71 just after 4:45 p.m. in reference to a subject shot call. Upon arrival, deputies found April Oxendine, 45, of Shannon, dead in a pickup truck.

The sheriff's office said they determined that the shooting occurred on Russell Road in Shannon. At the time of the shooting, the pickup was being driven by a 39-year-old man and a 51-year-old female was also a passenger in the truck.

Lewis is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted in Cumberland County on charges of felony probation violation, assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, and resisting a public officer.

The teen suspect turned himself in to authorities around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. The shooting appeared to be the result of an argument between Lewis and the driver of the pickup.

Lewis is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

