SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night.

On Saturday at 8:01 p.m., members of the Southern Pines Police Department responded to the Mobile Mart located at 1300 Central Drive in reference to a gunshot victim.

After arriving, police found De’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, of Fayetteville dead from several gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed that the incident was not a random act of violence and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police said the suspect was last seen traveling in a silver Honda Civic with a red front, right corner panel.

If anyone sees the vehicle, please call 911 or the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, the investigation division at 910-693-1481 or the crime tip line at 910-693-4110. All information provided will be confidential and can be provided anonymously.