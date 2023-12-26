RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State troopers have identified a woman who died in the crash that shut down I-95 South on Christmas Day.

On Tuesday, troopers said the woman who died in Monday’s crash is identified as 42-year-old Brigida Santos, of Fayetteville.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they were called to the area at about 7:48 a.m. in reference to a single-car crash.

According to investigators, Santos was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta when she ran off the road to the left, hit a barrier, overturned, then hit another barrier on the right.

Troopers said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say speed was considered a factor and that Santos was driving above the posted speed limit at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.