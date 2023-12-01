CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a minivan seen on the night of two electrical substation shootings.

The occupant(s) of the van may have information relevant to the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The van is likely a silver or light blue, 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey. Investigators are asking anyone who saw the van the night of the shooting between 6 and 10 p.m. to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI (225-5324), the Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

There is a combined reward of up to $100,000. The FBI, Moore County, the North Carolina Governor’s office, and Duke Energy are each offering up to $25,000 for information to solve the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 2, 2022, multiple shots were fired at Duke Energy electrical substations located approximately 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage, North Carolina.

The damage caused a massive power outage for nearly 45,000 people that lasted five days.