Couple accused of stealing $2 million from elderly in central NC with home improvement scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The FBI says a husband and wife are wanted in connection with a home improvement scheme that defrauded elderly customers out of $2 million.

A news release from the agency’s Charlotte office says Jorge Alberto Garcia and Helen Smith-Flores are charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in connection with a scheme that defrauded at least 50 elderly victims.

According to the FBI, Garcia and Smith-Flores operated a home improvement business between December 2014 and last month in Durham, Orange, and Chatham counties.

The FBI says Garcia approached elderly, retired victims at their residencies and offered his home improvement services to people largely on fixed incomes and who may have had significant health issues.

