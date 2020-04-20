FBI warns some social media trends could give hackers answers to password retrieval questions

(WNCN)– FBI Charlotte is warning social media users that some trending social media topics may pose a threat to your accounts that were otherwise password protected.

Some trending social media topics that involve answering questions about yourself might seem like a fun way to pass the time, but a lot of the answers can reveal very common password retrieval security questions, the FBI says.

People who want to hack into your account can use this personal information to reset account passwords and gain access to once-protected data accounts, according to FBI Charlotte.

For example, there is a photo trend where people are posting their old high school photos to support the class of 2020 who won’t get to experience a typical graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people posted the name of their school along with their graduation years with the photo. All of those bits of information are common answers to being able to reset your password, the FBI says.

Other examples include a series of questions that prompt you to give answers about your best friend, name of your first pet, your favorite restaurant or stating your first concert.

The FBI says it wants to remind that there could be a negative impact when you share too much personal information online.

To report cyber fraud, go to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center by visiting www.IC3.gov