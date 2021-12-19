‘Fear. Hurt. Anger,’ aunt says after family learns young dad died in QVC fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been found dead after a massive fire early Saturday morning at the QVC distribution center in Edgecombe County.

A family member of the victim confirms the person found dead is 21-year-old Kevon Ricks. Officials later confirmed it was Ricks who died.

His family reported him missing when they didn’t hear from him after receiving news of the Rocky Mount fire.

“We went out there to go see him but of course they’re not letting people in, so I hopped on Facebook to see pictures, and I seen his mom say she hadn’t talked to him,” said Stephanie Randolph, Ricks aunt.

After hours of not getting answers, Randolph went to the QVC facility herself.

“I parked and hopped out and talked to the state trooper. I was like ‘no, one person is missing that works third shift.’ Immediately he said let’s go Miss Randolph,” she said.

Randolph says the family tried to ping his phone, but he left it in the car that night.

Sunday, Randolph says they got the news no family ever wants to hear. Now, she’s left with a mix of emotions

“Fear. Hurt. Anger. More anger than anything,” Randolph says.

She wants other employees to keep in mind the importance of their own safety in the workplace.

“Always think about your safety first when it comes to the job think about your safety. Always put yourself first,” she said.

Randolph says Ricks had only been working at the facility for three weeks before the fire happened. Ricks leaves behind a very young son.

Randolph says he was a loving father, a great-nephew, and practically an older brother to her son.

“He’s the only brother he knew…whether was good or bad or ugly Kevon was there for my son,” Randolph said.

Randolph says she won’t give up until her family gets answers.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Ricks was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the outbound side of the loading dock of QVC.