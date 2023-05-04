RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and child have been charged after conducting an armed robbery in Raeford on Monday while the victims were home, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Kimberly Donn-Patterson, and a juvenile, entered a home in the 400 block of Bristle Oaks in Raeford just before 2 a.m. on Monday and began stealing items.

The sheriff’s office said those already in the home confronted Donn-Patterson and the juvenile, who then took out various weapons and threatened the people in an altercation. Four people were in the home at the time of the armed robbery — two women and two children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police did not say what weapons were presented or what was stolen, but Donn-Patterson and the child did eventually leave without harming anyone in the home. The people in the home, who have not been identified, told deputies they feared for their life.

The sheriff’s office said detectives identified Donn-Patterson, 38, quickly in their investigation and obtained warrants. She was taken into custody and charged with:

First-degree burglary;

Robbery with a dangerous weapon;

Felony conspiracy and

Simple Possess Schedule III CS (a drug charge that could result in jail time).

She appeared before a magistrate on Tuesday and was given a $20,000 secured bond.

Meanwhile, the juvenile was found on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were detained without incident from Raeford and charged with

First-degree burglary;

Robbery with a dangerous weapon and

Felony conspiracy.

The two appeared in the Department of Juvenile Justice on Thursday morning. Due to age, no identity has been provided on the juvenile.