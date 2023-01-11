RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The US Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid health concerns.

Recent studies including those from Stanford scientists have linked pollutants from gas stoves to respiratory issues and climate concerns. Stanford researchers said the gas appliances can emit carbon monoxide, formaldehyde and nitric oxides that can trigger breathing problems.

The US Energy Information Administration said as of 2020, more than a third of homes use natural gas to cook.

CBS17 News reached out to several appliance stores in the Triangle. Staff voiced concerns of how the transition would impact families who currently use a gas stove in their home. Businesses said the ban would require people to spend time and money on maintenance and new appliances.

Restaurant staff also questioned how the decision would impact them. Ian McKenney, Executive Chef at the Whiskey Kitchen in Downtown Raleigh, said it mean a huge change for their business. McKenney said, “Just getting electrical wiring re-done, circuits put in and all the new equipment… we’d have to purchase to replace what we’re already using.”

McKenney said gas stoves are very common in restaurants and said, “Every restaurant that I’ve worked in has been mainly gas appliances.” The chef said there are benefits to using a gas stove and added, “Gas has a very direct, fast response and you can get way more heat out of it in a short term.” Changing appliances or using an electric stove, McKenney said it would mean possible changes to their style of cooking, their menu and their kitchen.

Whether using a gas or electric stove, McKenney said they are required to have ventilation in the kitchen. He said hood systems are in place to help pull fumes, smoke and oil residue.

McKenney said a ban on the gas appliances would also come at an additional expense for the business and would require them to close while having to undergo maintenance and changes in their kitchen.