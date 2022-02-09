Federal jury convicts Johnston County man accused of providing gun used to rob convenience store, sex shop

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man who authorities said provided a gun used to rob a convenience store and an adult boutique has been convicted on four federal charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that a federal jury convicted James “Silky” Hall on Monday on two counts of aiding and abetting robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during those robberies.

Hall faces a mandatory 14-year prison term with the possibility of life imprisonment when he is sentenced May 9.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Hall and his girlfriend Teresa McDougald entered the Short Stop in December 2017 in Selma, then provided his friend Frenchie Hooks with a gun that he used to rob the convenience store.

Prosecutors said the trio robbed Sweet Dreams, an adult boutique in Wilson, in January 2018, with Hooks pointing a gun provided by Hall at the clerk and taking money from the register. Prosecutors said in both cases, Hall divided the money between them.