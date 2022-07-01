SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — An incident that blocked traffic for several hours in Pinehurst Friday was not related to a wanted bank robber from a Southern Pines incident on Thursday, officials said.

The bank robbery took place just after 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank at 10796 U.S. 15-501, according to a news release from Southern Pines police.

When police arrived, the robber was already gone.

Police were told the suspect demanded money from bank workers and then ran from the scene toward Murray Hill Road while carrying cash, the news release said.

Police released this description of the robber

medium height

slim build

about 120 pounds

wearing dark-rimmed glasses

wearing black pants and black dress shirt

light brown or blond hair that may have been a wig

a black fedora hat

Police also released a photo of the suspect during the bank robbery.

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, Pinehurst police told residents and drivers to avoid U.S. 15-501 north of the traffic circle because of police activity in the area.

Three hours later U.S. 15-501 in the area was still closed and police were still in the area.

By 2:40 p.m., there was “no longer an active threat” but there was a crime scene, Pinehurst police said.

Southern Pines police said the incident in Pinehurst Friday did not involve the bank robbery suspect.