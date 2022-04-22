WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and fentanyl in the Rocky Mount area will spend more than 13 years in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that Dwight “Jersey” Harmon, 54, of Battleboro was sentenced to 160 months in prison following his guilty plea in December.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in May 2020 that Harmon was distributing various drugs around Rocky Mount.

The USDOJ said a confidential source made controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Harmon from May 2020 through February 2021.

He was indicted in May 2021 and initially faced six drug charges but pleaded guilty to one of the counts — specifically, distribution of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl.

The USDOJ said its witnesses described Harmon as being frequently armed with a gun and said he threatened to harm people who were cooperating with law enforcement.

One witness said Harmon bragged both about beating a murder charge and that he was unafraid to shoot police, while another witness said Harmon offered to pay $2,000 for the killing of a potential cooperator, the USDOJ said.

Harmon’s previous convictions — which included common law robbery and possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school — made him a career offender, prosecutors said.