RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang member from Pamlico County, who authorities said traded heroin for a gun, will spend 10 years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentence for Demario Tyair Himbry, 35, on Thursday, three months after he pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon while on supervised probation.

Court records indicate Himbry had finished his prison sentence on a drug conviction when Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies and probation officers searching his home found a loaded handgun and ammunition near his bedroom.

Authorities said he traded a gram of heroin for the gun days before the search.

He was previously convicted of selling cocaine in 2005, common law robbery in 2011 and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin in 2016.

Furthermore, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety validated him as a member of the Bloods gang in 2017.

He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.