NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man convicted of distributing heroin and more than 25 pounds of methamphetamines will spend 25 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Edquan Battle, 35, received a 300-month sentence following his conviction on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine, and distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Documents and evidence presented in court described two controlled purchases of at least 85 grams of meth from Battle in July 2019 and also arrested a woman who previously purchased 140 grams of meth from him.

Prosecutors said he also was involved in the distribution of 7 ounces of heroin from 2018 until he was arrested arrest in July 2019.

Battle became the fifth person sentenced in connection with the drug trafficking organization, prosecutors said.