RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County man, who authorities said had more than 4,000 doses of heroin laced with fentanyl and later led police on a 115 mph car chase, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges Friday.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday said Tyren Omarious Hargrove, 21, of Henderson is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The indictment accuses Hargrove of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to a confidential informant working with the Henderson Police Department in May.

Authorities said a search of a home associated with Hargrove on June 3 turned up more than 4,000 dosage units of heroin laced with fentanyl and nearly $60,000 in cash.

He was arrested, posted bond and failed to appear for court in Vance County.

But, state Highway Patrol stopped his car on June 22. He eventually fled and led troopers and deputies from Vance and Warren counties on a chase at speeds of nearly 115 mph, authorities said.

After they punctured his tires, he fled on foot before he was apprehended, authorities said.