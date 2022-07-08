Antonio Murchison (left) and Tiffany Richardson (right). Photos from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after a stolen gun and drugs were found as they were riding in a car in Sanford, Lee County officials said.

The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday when deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car at the intersection of S. Horner Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics agents who pulled over the car searched the vehicle, the news release said.

“During the search, a stolen handgun was located as well as approximately 23 grams of marijuana,” deputies said in the news release.

Antonio Murchison, 44, of Sanford was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, deputies said.

He had a secured bond set at $40,000.

Tiffany Richardson, 38, also of Sanford was taken into custody on an order for arrest for failure to appear, deputies said. Her secured bond was set at $1,000.