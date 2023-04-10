RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Hoke County was arrested over the weekend for firing a gun inside a home during a dispute, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

At about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, deputies said they were called to the 600 block of Cope Road in reference to a disturbance.

After an initial investigation, deputies said they determined that Calvin Hammonds shot a gun inside the home during a fight with another person.

Deputies said no one was hurt.

Hammonds was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and second-degree kidnapping.

He received no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hammonds was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chavis at 910-875-5111.