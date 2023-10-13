HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop Thursday led to a firearm possession charge for a felon.

Around 6 p.m., a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Julian Allsbrook Highway near Premier Boulevard in reference to the vehicle displaying fictitious tags.

The driver, Devon Everett, of the Seaboard area, was uncooperative, the sheriff’s office said. Three other sheriff’s office members responded to the scene.

During the course and scope of the traffic stop, the deputy found a Glock 19 firearm inside the vehicle.

Everett is a convicted felon with pending charges for possession of firearm by a felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Everett was given a new charge of possession of firearm by a felon, fictitious registration, failing to register a motor vehicle and no insurance.

He was placed in the Halifax County Detention Center without bond with a court date set for Oct. 26.