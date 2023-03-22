NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon from Virginia has been charged in Nash County with drug and gun violations.

At 9:15 p.m. on Monday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on Interstate 95 North at mile marker 132.

During the stop, a Nash County K-9 conducted a free air sniff of the Camry and

gave a positive indication of the odor of narcotics, the sheriff’s office said. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, 230 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine, and assorted drug paraphernalia were found. A Smith and Wesson M&P Shield handgun was also located in the glove box, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, 36-year-old Chauncey Antonio Morst Jr., of North Chesterfield, Virginia, is charged with:

two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

maintain a vehicle for controlled substance

possession of a firearm by a felon

He was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond. His first court appearance was on Tuesday.