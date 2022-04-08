SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Approximately 15 rounds were fired throughout a house in a Sanford shootout on Thursday night that injured two Lee County deputies, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Saheem Shariff Williams injured two Lee County deputies after they responded to the 5500 block of Olivia Road in Sanford when a female caller said her husband assaulted her, broke her phone and took her car keys.

When deputies tried to get Williams to leave the home, he failed to comply and began shooting at deputies from inside the residence for 45 minutes, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies eventually began exchanging gunfire with Williams, resulting in two being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office on Friday, Williams has since been charged with:

eight counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

eight counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count of shooting into an occupied property

one count of assault on a female

one count of interfering with emergency communications and one count of injury to personal property

Williams is in the Lee County Jail under a $1.5 million bond. His court date has been set for April 27.