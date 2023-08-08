The two guns found on the roof of a house near Littleton. Photo by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested in Halifax County last week after he fired gunshots at his girlfriend, according to deputies.

The incident was reported through a 911 call of shots fired at a woman on July 30 on Bowers Road just southeast of Littleton, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Three deputies showed up at the scene and determined the woman had fled the area — and the gunfire was at 602 Bowers Road.

“Further investigation revealed the resident Brandon Daniels, who is a convicted felon had fired shots at his girlfriend and thrown two long guns on top of his residence in an effort to hide them from the deputies,” the news release said.

The guns were found after deputies interviewed Daniels.

Deputies released a photo of the two guns that were found.

He was arrested and charged with possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony.