Felon held without bail after woman shot in earlobe, wrist in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released the name of a man arrested after authorities say he shot a woman in the wrist and earlobe earlier this week in Rocky Mount.

The incident was reported Tuesday around 6:20 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pine Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 40-year-old female,” the news release said.

The woman had been shot in her wrist and earlobe, according to police. She was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare to be treated.

Police said “a thorough investigation” led to an arrest.

Roderick Joshua, 35, was arrested the same day as the shooting, but his name was not released until Friday night.

Joshua was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held at Nash County Detention Center with no bond.