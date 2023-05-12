SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford felon is in the Lee County Jail without bond after he was charged with drug and gun violations.

Sanford officers stopped a vehicle around 8:39 p.m. on Thursday on Spring Lane near Westgate Drive, police said. They found cocaine and a gun in the possession of a convicted felon.

Shane Carter Taylor, 30, was arrested and charged with: