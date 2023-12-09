ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old convicted felon was arrested Friday — a day after a chase in a neighborhood following an armed robbery at a store north of Rocky Mount, deputies said.

The incident was reported at the Circle K at 5102 Dortches Blvd., just off Interstate 95 in Dortches, north of Rocky Mount, according to a Saturday news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect used a stolen gun during the robbery and then sped off in a car before deputies arrived, officials said.

“Deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the suspect vehicle and a chase ensued. The suspect led deputies through the city of Rocky Mount where the vehicle pursuit ended in the Belmont subdivision and the suspect fled on foot,” the news release said.

The Belmont subdivision is located off Bishop Road, just west of North Carolina Wesleyan University.

The next day, Kaleb Joseph Coppage was arrested at his home along Millbrook Way, according to deputies.

Coppage was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

“Additional charges are likely to be forthcoming,” deputies said in the news release.

Coppage was held without bond.

Other agencies involved in the arrest include Rocky Mount Police Department, Edgecombe

County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina Probation and Parole and Wesleyan University Campus Security.