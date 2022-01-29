Felon on probation and woman nabbed after stolen gun from Fayetteville found in car, deputies say

Stefan R. McLaughlin (left) and Kentrice N. Parker in photos from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon who was released from prison and placed on probation about three months ago was arrested after Hoke County deputies found a stolen gun in a car Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened when deputies stopped a car Thursday near the intersection of W. Palmer and Prospect avenues, which is in east Raeford, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

When detectives walked up to the car, they saw “in plain view” an open container of alcohol, the news release said.

“Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle and located a 9mm handgun under the seat,” the news release said.

The firearm was stolen from Fayetteville, deputies said. Also in the car, detectives found various calibers of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

Stefan R. McLaughlin, 29, who was driving the car, is on active probation and a convicted felon, deputies said. Kentrice N. Parker, 21, was also in the car, according to the news release.

McLaughlin was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container and driving while license revoked, the news release said.

Parker, of Raeford, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of open container, deputies said. She was later released on a $2,000 secured bond.

McLaughlin is being held in the Hoke County Detention Center on a $75,000 secured bond.

McLaughlin was convicted in Jan. 2017 of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to a minimum term of six years with a maximum sentence of eight years and three months in prison, according to records from the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

He was placed on probation on Oct. 11, 2021.