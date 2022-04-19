LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon is on the run after he fatally shot the mother of his child and injured her mother, Littleton police said.

Jamazia Tillery, 23, went to a Halifax County apartment early this morning where Tillery’s daughter, the mother of his child, Montasia Arrington, and Arrington’s mother, Teresa, were staying.

Tillery fatally shot Montasisa Arrington, 21, and also struck Teresa Arrington in the hip.

Teresa Arrington was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, police said.

Police have also confirmed Tillery’s daughter, who is approximately two years old, is currently safe and staying with family.

However, when police arrived on scene, they said Tillery was nowhere to be found.

Littleton, as well as state police, and the United States Marshals Service currently have warrants out for his arrest.

Tillery is wanted for felony murder, assault murder with intent to kill, discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. Officers said he is considered armed and dangerous at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Dispatch at 252-583-1991.

CBS 17 is working on obtaining photos and a suspect description at this time.