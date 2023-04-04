HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson convicted felon out on probation was arrested after police seized illegal drugs and guns from stash houses in the city, officials said.

The arrest was made Tuesday after an “extensive investigation” led to three search warrants at two homes and a motel room, according to a news release from the Hendeson Police Department.

Cedric Antwon Neal, 36, of Charles Street is facing several drug charges after the seizure of drugs including heroin and cocaine, the news release said.

The search warrants were executed at a home on Young Street, Neal’s home just blocks away on Charles Street, and at a first-level room at the Scottish Inn at 1759 N. Garnett Street, police said.

Photo from Henderson Police Dept.

During the searches, police seized 148 bricks of Schedule I drugs, an additional 40 dosage units of Schedule I drugs, 458 grams of cocaine, 52.5 grams of Schedule VI drugs, five handguns and $11,919 in cash, the news release said.

Neal is facing several charges including five counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and manufacturing cocaine.

Neal is being held in the Vance County Detention Facility under a $469,998 bond.