RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.

Detectives recognized habitual felon Kenneth Brandon Pomeroy, 37, meeting with an unknown man at a gas pump.

Deputies said Pomeroy and the man conducted a hand-to-hand exchange in front of detectives.

Pomeroy quickly left the location and was stopped by detectives for a traffic violation. Detectives learned that he had an outstanding arrest warrant for habitual felon out of Nash County.

During the traffic stop, detectives said Pomeroy was taken into custody for his active warrant.

K9 Maya was deployed and picked up a scent for narcotics inside of Pomeroy’s vehicle, deputies said.

Detectives conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office said that when detectives prepared to conduct a further search of Pomeroy, he took out a blue bag containing white powder that was hidden in his sleeve and began eating the bag and powder.

Detectives tried to stop Pomeroy, but he pulled away and ran from the scene.

After a short foot chase, Pomeroy was caught, but continued to fight and kick at detectives. The agents used a Taser on him to attempt to stop him from consuming the narcotics.

He complied with the Taser and the substance was removed from his mouth.

However, detectives noticed that the plastic bag was punctured and Pomeroy had small amounts of narcotics in his mouth.

He told detectives that the substance he consumed was fentanyl. The agents then began to help and contacted Nash County EMS.

Pomeroy began to show signs of an opioid overdose and was transported by EMS to Nash County General Hospital for treatment. He was treated, released and transported to the Nash County Detention Center.

He was charged with habitual felon, felony destruction of evidence, felony possession of fentanyl, resist/obstruct/delay, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.

Pomeroy received a $400,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Wednesday. Results of his court appearance are not known.