ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 29-year-old suspect in a Rocky Mount shooting turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Tyrone Conyers was identified by investigators as a suspect in a shooting that took place late Saturday night when an altercation at a house party ended with a man being shot.

The shooting took place at the Creek Ridge Crossing apartments Saturday when police said Conyers shot and injured 25-year-old Daquan Newell of Halifax County.

Rocky Mount police initially responded to the UNC Health Nash Hospital in reference to a reported gunshot wound to the leg.

Warrants were out for Conyers for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. Five days after the shooting, Conyers turned himself in and received a $75,000 secured bond.