HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said left behind a gun and drugs after fleeing a traffic stop on foot.

On Sunday, a Halifax County Sheriff’s corporal was patrolling in the area of U.S. 158 near Airport Road. He noticed a silver Ford Mustang with out-of-state tags sitting in the parking lot of The Good Shepard Ministry.

When he turned around to check on the car, the driver drove away and turned onto Airport Road, the sheriff’s office said.

A traffic stop was conducted near Gardner Drive. The corporal approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Waverly Antonio Kelly, 32, of Blackstone Virginia. While being issued a citation for not wearing his seat belt, Kelly fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

Other deputies arrived and a K-9 track was conducted, but Kelly was unable to be found. A search of the car revealed a backpack belonging to Kelly, the sheriff’s office said.

The backpack contained personal items along with a SCCY 9mm handgun. This firearm was determined to have been stolen in 2021 from Colonial Heights, Virginia.

Also found in the backpack were nearly three grams of crack cocaine, 6.8 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, and multiple clear zip-lock bags, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, a U-Haul pickup truck was noticed near where one of the deputies had parked his vehicle during the traffic stop.

A check of the U Haul’s VIN number revealed that it had been reported stolen from Roanoke Rapids in January 2023. Although Kelly was not at the address, occupants inside confirmed that the Mustang was his and he had been there recently.

The U-Haul was returned to the victim company.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Kelly for:

possession of a stolen firearm,

possession of cocaine,

possession of drug paraphernalia,

maintaining a vehicle,

resisting arrest, and

failure to wear a seat belt.

Kelly was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon due to a 2020 burglary conviction in Virginia. Kelly is strongly believed to frequent Halifax County often. He has been added to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers Most Wanted website.

If you know the whereabouts of Kelly, please report this information to Halifax County CrimeStoppers at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. You can remain anonymous, and you can get paid for your information.