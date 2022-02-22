Felony charges for Nash County man accused of breaking into liquor store, smashing glass door with lead pipe

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man faces felony charges after authorities said he broke into a liquor store after smashing the front glass door with a lead pipe.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Stanley Louross Scarboro, 41, of Bailey, is being held in the county’s detention center on charges of felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and injury to real property.

Deputies said they responded to a commercial alarm call at about 9 p.m. Monday at the ABC Store in Bailey, and it was upgraded to an active burglary in progress after a witness reported seeing someone break the front glass window and enter the store.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video and said the person was also seen in earlier footage causing a disturbance in front of the store. They identified him as Scarboro and arrested him without incident at his home less than a mile from the liquor store.

Scarboro received a $25,000 secured bond and had his first court appearance Tuesday.