CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County sheriff pointed out low staffing problems at the jail by releasing information about a particularly noteworthy assault on staffers this week.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton has not been shy about voicing his concerns about low staffing levels and needed pay raises.

Thursday, as he noted the 24th assault of jailers this year, the sheriff released photos of an incident involving a woman who bit two jail workers.

During the attack, the woman “stripped herself of her clothing and then proceeded to smear her feces on the cell door and walls,” Thornton said.

Photo from Sampson County Sheriff’s Office

The woman had to be removed from her cell.

“Today, I wanted to take the time to emphasize how dangerous and demanding our detention officers’ jobs are,” Thornton said in the news release.

In troubling photos of the scene, several jail workers were seen in protective clothing — including face shields.

The woman was not named in the news release.

“Some may wonder why I’ve taken the county to task regarding pay for my employees. Well, someone has to stand up for those who hold the line daily,” the sheriff wrote.