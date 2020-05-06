Female suspect injured in Spring Lake officer-involved shooting arrested, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A female suspect who was shot in the head during a shootout with police in Spring Lake has been released from the hospital into police custody.
Police say Sabera McNeil was released Wednesday from UNC Hospital and transported to Cumberland County.
On May 4 just after midnight, detectives and officers were attempting to serve warrants on Malik Omar McDonald, 24, and McNeil, 22, at home on Poe Avenue.
The warrants on McDonald and McNeil stemmed from an April 23 shooting of a 16-year-old in Spring Lake.
When the officers knocked on the door, McDonald answered and was immediately arrested.
Once the first suspect was arrested, McNeil opened fire on the police, officials said.
“Several officers and detectives returned fire” and two detectives, Detective Sgt. Brandyn Lyles and Detective Kevin Love, were injured during the shootout, according to authorities.
McNeil was shot in the head, police said.
Both detectives were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Lyles was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. He was treated and released.
Love suffered gunshot wounds to the upper abdomen and hip.
As of Thursday afternoon, Love has “shown improvement and is in good spirits,” Spring Lake police said.
McNeil was charged with:
- Four counts of attempted murder
- Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Four counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer
She was also served the outstanding warrants stemming from the April 23 shooting:
- One count of attempted murder
- One count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- One count of conspiracy to commit murder
She is being held under a $1.2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court May 8.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
