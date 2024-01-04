CONWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested and charged a man after a search at a residence led to multiple drugs and firearms.

On Friday, Northampton County sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from local law enforcement, executed a search warrant at an apartment in Conway.

Deputies said the search warrant stemmed after multiple complaints from local citizens about drug activity in the apartment complex, along with complaints of shootings in the area.

During the search, law enforcement located three firearms, fentanyl, powder cocaine, 17.6 grams of “crack” cocaine and 401.7 grams of marijuana, deputies said.

Maurice Deloatch, 41 of Conway, was arrested and charged with:

possession of weapon of mass destruction,

three counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine,

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana.

He received a $170,000 secured bond and his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 16.