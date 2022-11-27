RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is known for being one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Raleigh-Durham International Airport is expecting almost 60,000 travelers to fly though the airport on Sunday.

The number shatters their single-day record by 9 percent, according to a tweet.

RDU suggests giving yourself extra time so you don’t miss your flight.

It comes as most of their flights are arriving and departing on time, despite rainy weather in the area.

As of 10:40 a.m., only a handful of flights were delayed, according to RDU’s website.

Four arriving flights were delayed, arriving from Nashville, Boston, San Juan and Orlando.

Three departing flights were delayed, heading to Orlando, New York and Boston.

No flights had been cancelled as of 10:40 a.m.

Click here for the most up-to-date schedule and flight information.

If you’re picking someone up from the airport, RDU reminds you that the upper and lower levels of Terminal 2 will both be open.