SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:

Archer Lodge Middle

Clayton High

Clayton Middle

Cleveland Elementary

Cleveland High

Cleveland Middle

Cooper Academy

Corinth Holders Elementary

Corinth Holders High

East Clayton Elementary

Polenta Elementary

Powhatan Elementary

River Dell Elementary

Riverwood Elementary

Riverwood Middle

Swift Creek Middle

Thanksgiving Elementary

West Clayton Elementary

West View Elementary

Wilson’s Mills Elementary

Technicians estimate that the issue may be restored around 5 p.m. Monday.

The school system said all students and staff are safe, and those schools have continued their regular day schedule.