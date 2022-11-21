SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:

  • Archer Lodge Middle
  • Clayton High
  • Clayton Middle
  • Cleveland Elementary
  • Cleveland High
  • Cleveland Middle
  • Cooper Academy
  • Corinth Holders Elementary
  • Corinth Holders High
  • East Clayton Elementary
  • Polenta Elementary
  • Powhatan Elementary
  • River Dell Elementary
  • Riverwood Elementary
  • Riverwood Middle
  • Swift Creek Middle
  • Thanksgiving Elementary
  • West Clayton Elementary
  • West View Elementary
  • Wilson’s Mills Elementary

Technicians estimate that the issue may be restored around 5 p.m. Monday.

The school system said all students and staff are safe, and those schools have continued their regular day schedule.