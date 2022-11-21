SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Schools said Monday that a fiber-line cut has caused an interruption to internet and phone services at the following schools:
- Archer Lodge Middle
- Clayton High
- Clayton Middle
- Cleveland Elementary
- Cleveland High
- Cleveland Middle
- Cooper Academy
- Corinth Holders Elementary
- Corinth Holders High
- East Clayton Elementary
- Polenta Elementary
- Powhatan Elementary
- River Dell Elementary
- Riverwood Elementary
- Riverwood Middle
- Swift Creek Middle
- Thanksgiving Elementary
- West Clayton Elementary
- West View Elementary
- Wilson’s Mills Elementary
Technicians estimate that the issue may be restored around 5 p.m. Monday.
The school system said all students and staff are safe, and those schools have continued their regular day schedule.