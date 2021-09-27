Fidelity Investments adding 1,500 jobs in RTP

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) – Fidelity Investments said Monday it is adding 1,500 jobs to Research Triangle Park.

The new jobs come in addition to the 750 announced earlier in 2021.

Fidelity described the positions as “new entry-level jobs.”

“These new roles will help people with some of the most important financial goals of their lives, such as buying a home, getting married, saving for college, or planning for retirement,” said Rob Merdes, general manager, Personal Investments Regional Center at Fidelity Investments.

Gov. Roy Cooper helped make the announcement on Monday.

“Companies can count on our state’s talented workers to get the job done,” said Cooper. “We look forward to continuing to work with Fidelity and helping it grow even more in North Carolina.”

This story will be updated.